€4.25 million allocated for new Fodder Import Support Measure

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has today announced that he has allocated €4.25 million to a new Fodder Import Support measure.

The minister made the announcement having secured the agreement with the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe.

“In light of the recent severe drought conditions and their impact on an already difficult fodder situation, I am introducing a support measure contributing to the cost of importing fodder from abroad.

This additional commitment to securing adequate fodder supplies builds on a range of supports already put in place.

The measure is being introduced to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage (hay, silage, haylage, alfalfa etc) from outside the island of Ireland.

The measure will operate through the co-operatives / registered importers and will cover forage imported from August 12, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and will be subject to EU State Aid (de-minimis) rules.

The minister stressed that while the measure will operate through the co-operatives / registered importers, the actual beneficiaries will be farmers who need supplies of fodder.

Minister Creed added that: “As was the case in the earlier Fodder Import measure of last spring, participation will be straightforward for the farmer who contacts a participating Co-op / registered importer and purchases fodder.

My department will subsequently reimburse the co-op/importer with a contribution towards the cost of transport.

Application forms and terms and conditions are made available through the co-ops / registered importers shortly and will also be available on the department’s website.

The minister concluded by saying that: “The measure I am announcing today will provide a valuable extra source of fodder, complementing the range of initiatives I have already introduced this summer focused on maximising the production of fodder from our own land resources.