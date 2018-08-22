Pics: Crowds gather for 77th Virginia Show

Crowds descended from all corners of the country for today’s 77th Virginia Agricultural Show in Co. Cavan. AgriLand was there to provide a snapshot of the proceedings.

Along with the prestigious 35th Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition, some of the other top cattle highlights taking place today include:

Glanbia Virginia sponsored the the €700 Friesian In-Calf-Heifer competition;

The Lakeland Dairies Champion of the Show;

The A.W. Ennis Interbreed Champion of the Show;

The Lisgrey House Restaurant Commercial Champion;

The North Eastern Simmental Club and Charolais Club junior championship finals;

The Univet Ireland Limited and Virginia Show Commercial Heifer Championship.

Meanwhile, top-quality commercial cattle were also on show for the Liffey Meats €2,000 Champion Beef Bullock Competition. In addition, a competitive display was present for the Carnaross Mart €5,000 Male/Female Champion Weanling Show. Sponsored by Carnaross Mart, classes were open to calves born in 2018.

On the day, there was dairy and beef classes for all cattle, including: Holstein Friesian; crossbreds; commercials; continentals; Shorthorn; Hereford; Angus; Charolais; Limousin; Saler; Simmental; Belgian Blue; Aubrac; and Blonde D’Aquitaine.

In total, almost 500 classes showcasing what’s great about agriculture and lifestyle – along with 200 trade stands – greeted visitors to this year’s extravaganza.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.