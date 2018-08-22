Co. Mayo based O’Briens Tractors joins machinery trade body

The July meeting of the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Executive Council admitted a further firm into its membership.

According to the FTMTA, O’Briens Tractors – the newest member – is a long-established and well-known farm machinery business in Bohola, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The firm is headed up by Jimmy O’Brien; the business is a main dealer for Landini and McCormick. O’Briens Tractors can be contacted via its website.

The FTMTA Executive Council issued a statement to AgriLand, noting that it was “pleased to welcome the latest new member company to the ranks of the association”.

The statement went on to say: “We are particularly happy to strengthen the membership in the west of Ireland.

“Our member relationship executive – Conor McGuinness – has made great progress in growing member numbers during his time with the FTMTA. He will be continuing a programme of visits to member and non-member firms during the coming months.

“The growth of the association’s membership to encompass and represent as much of the professional farm machinery sector as possible has been a goal of the leadership in recent years – to deliver on the FTMTA’s stated mission of promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the farm machinery industry.”

It should also be noted that the 2018 AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the FTMTA will take place at the association’s office near Naas on September 13.

In other FTMTA news, the association said that July of this year saw “a milestone in the behaviour of the Irish tractor market”. It made the comment, having analysed data for registrations of (new) tractor and self-propelled equipment.

Gary Ryan, chief executive of the FTMTA, explained: “Until 2013, the year which saw the introduction of a two-part year for vehicle registration purposes, tractor registrations in any given year were heavily weighted towards the first quarter.