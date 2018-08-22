Classic and vintage tractors and harvesters gear up for Co. Cork outing

Fancy an outing that will see vintage and classic tractors, combines, silage harvesters and balers being put through their paces?

If so, you might want to pay a visit to this year’s ‘Autumn Harvest‘ event at ‘The Farm Grenagh‘ (Ballymorisheen, Grenagh, Co. Cork). It will take place on Sunday, September 2 (from 12:00 noon to 5:00pm).

Over the past five years, the organisers say that “hoards of spectators have enjoyed these events, which continue to grow in popularity”.

It will apparently be a hectic day on the 40ac site. 10ac of barley are lined up for cutting.

Another 10ac have been earmarked for silage harvesting; while 3ac are destined for ploughing and tilling (using both vintage and modern machinery).

The day-long event will also play host to baling and bale-handling demonstrations, as well as reaping/binding and potato harvesting.

Patriarch of the family-run farm Mick Forde explained: “People rarely get a chance to see machinery from the 1940s to the 1980s in operation.

Hundreds of people travel for miles, just like in the olden days. They don’t just come to spectate, but also to get stuck in. It’s a day that celebrates the best of Irish traditional farming.

“There’s huge support for the event from local vintage clubs and enthusiasts from further away. They bring along their machines and tractors to demonstrate on our working plots.”

Visitors will also be able to feed their harvest-induced hunger; food will be served at the farm’s aptly-named Haystack Restaurant. A carvery lunch will be available from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm.

As well as the harvest event itself, visitors can also sample the ‘1960s village’. It’s home to: a farmhouse (pre and post-electrification; a forge; a garage; a hardware shop; a communications display; and a school classroom).

There’ll also be a collection of Ferguson, Massey Harris and Massey Ferguson tractors and machinery from the 1930s up to the 1970s.

Weather permitting, the organisers are promising an “action-packed day”. The venue has disabled access facilities and will operate a shuttle (to the fields) for those unable to walk long distances.