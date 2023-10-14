Hundreds of farmers and families from the local community turned out to celebrate the official opening of Tirlán CountryLife in Athboy, Co Meath, following a revamp.

It’s the latest in the farmer-owned cooperative’s 52 branch network to benefit from an €11 million plus investment programme spanning stores in 12 counties.

The co-op in Meath added a store extension of an additional 6,100 square feet; added a garden centre and hundreds of new agricultural, horticultural, pet and household product lines.

Car parking at the site has also been increased, with two new electric car charging points added.

Staff numbers have been increased to 13 as a result of the investment.

Tirlán chairperson, John Murphy said the investment “clearly demonstrates” the co-op’s promise to continue to invest in rural Ireland, and improve “vital services” in communities. L to r: Store manager, Darren Kelly; Chairperson of Tirlán, John Murphy; Chief ingredients and agri officer, Sean Molloy; and Head of retail, Senan Foley Source: Damien Eagers

“Meath is Tirlán’s sixth biggest supplier of milk, with €134 million of the €1.9 billion we paid to milk suppliers in our catchment area going to farm families in the county; which has huge benefits for the local economy.

“Improving the customer experience here and adding a state of the art garden centre future proofs this branch for years to come,” Murphy said.

Tirlán said that the Athboy investment is part of it’s plans to transform the branch network and achieve a “completely new look” to meet the evolving needs of the towns, villages and rural communities.

Head of Retail at Tirlán, Senan Foley said: “Many rural communities have lost their post office or other vital services.

“In many instances, these services are now incorporated into our branch network to ensure Tirlán delivers on its promise of creating a modern network of stores that meet current and future demands across all of our communities across 12 counties.”