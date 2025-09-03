Tirlán, Baileys to expand €1,000 student bursaries scheme for farm families

Tirlán co-operative and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur have opened applications for their student bursary programme aimed at supporting farm families.

The bursaries are part of the Tirlán and Baileys Sustainable Farming Academy, a joint initiative supporting the next generation of farmers in developing the skills and knowledge needed to enhance the environmental, economic, and social sustainability of Irish agriculture.

Family members of Tirlán suppliers and growers, who are commencing their Level 8 degree studies in agricultural science in autumn 2025, are eligible to apply for one of four €1,000 bursaries.

This year marks a significant expansion of the initiative, with students from any recognised Irish third-level institution now eligible to apply.

John Murphy, chairperson of Tirlán, said: "In collaboration with our key customer, Baileys, we are proud to be supporting the next generation of farmers in developing the skills and knowledge needed to enhance all aspects of their families’ farms, including the environment, farm performance, and impacts on their wider communities."

"The Sustainable Farming Academy and bursary awards are part of our broader Living Proof sustainability strategy, helping farm families adapt to change and thrive."

Sarah Blake, global brand director at Baileys, added: "Baileys has proudly partnered with Tirlán since 1974. By supporting education in sustainable farming, we’re mutually investing in the better future of Irish agriculture.

"The Sustainable Farming Academy is a powerful platform for change, and we’re delighted to support this initiative as it grows."

Titled the 'Sustainable Farming Academy Bursary', there are four bursaries available in total for students studying agricultural science attending any college in Ireland.

In order to be eligible for this bursary, applicants must be a family member of a Tirlán supplier and commencing their first year of study in an agricultural science degree.

Applicants must complete an expression of interest form, which is available on the Tirlán FarmLife website, and submit a personal statement outlining how the bursary would support their studies.

Applications for the 2025 Sustainable Farming Academy Bursary must be submitted by Friday, October 31, 2025 and the winners of the bursaries will be announced in November 2025.