ICSA: 'Farmers being sacrificed so German carmakers can profit'

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association's (ICSA) president Sean McNamara has said today's (September 3) decision by the EU Commission to push ahead with the Mercosur trade deal is a "direct betrayal" of Irish farmers, EU climate commitments, and democratic accountability.

He said: "The commission can dress this up any way they like, but make no mistake - Irish and European beef farmers are being sacrificed so that German carmakers and other industrial sectors can profit.

"By confirming it is decoupling the trade aspects of Mercosur, Brussels is forcing the deal through without requiring approval from all 27 national parliaments.

"Only a qualified majority in the European Council plus European Parliament approval is needed, meaning member state parliaments will have no say at all. This deliberate circumvention of democracy is unacceptable," McNamara added.

The trade deal will, among many other trade provisions, decrease the tariff on beef from Mercosur to 7.5%, up to 99,000t carcass weight.

Related Stories

The ICSA president explained: "A so-called ‘emergency brake’ has been proposed, which would allow the EU to temporarily raise import duties if South American beef floods the market. But by then the damage to Irish farmers will already have been done. It’s like bolting the door after the horse has gone. Irish family farms cannot be gambled on vague promises that will inevitably come to nothing.

“Furthermore, this deal is blatant green hypocrisy. Irish farmers are being forced to cut emissions, plant trees, meet the highest standards, and adhere to strict animal health and welfare regulations, while Brussels plans to wave through beef produced in an environmental free-for-all. That makes a mockery of the EU’s climate and food safety agenda.

"We have heard fine words about opposing Mercosur, but now is the moment of truth. Farmers want a cast-iron guarantee that Ireland will oppose this deal outright - and work with like-minded EU allies to have beef removed from the agreement. Anything less is a betrayal of the commitments made to farmers during the last election. Irish farmers will not stand idly by while their livelihoods are sold off in return for cheap cars," McNamara added.