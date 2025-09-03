Mercosur is a 'bad deal for Irish and EU farmers' - Sinn Féin

The Mercosur trade deal "is a bad deal for Irish and EU farmers and always has been" the Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny warned today (Wednesday, September 3).

Deputy Kenny said the Irish government must oppose ratification of the trade deal and should use its influence with other member states to oppose Mercosur.

The European Commission today put forward its proposal to ratify the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement (EMPA).

The commission is also seeking to ratify the EU-Mexico Modernised Global Agreement (MGA).

Deputy Kenny said Sinn Féin had been "consistent in its opposition to the deal" and that it would continue to "stand with our beef and poultry farmers in opposing this deal".

“We all know the issues with the deal in relation to animal welfare standards and traceability to the environmental consequences of deforestation. 99,000 tons of South American beef and 180,000 tons of South American poultry will be imported into the EU as part of the deal.

“This will impact on Irish family farms as cheap beef and poultry will push Irish produce off the shelves and, once this starts, what is to stop the volumes of South American beef and poultry being imported from increasing?" he also warned.

Deputy Kenny has urged the Irish government to "stand up to Ursula von der Leyen in opposing the ratification of this deal and defending Irish agriculture".

He has also cautioned today that the Mercosur deal shouls not be used as a "bargaining chip" when it comes to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) or Ireland's ongoing campaign to secure a new nitrates derogation.

Deputy Kenny said: “These are three issues that will define the future of Irish agriculture and cannot be traded off against each other.

"They are equally important in their own right, and should be kept separate.“The Irish government must align itself with those other member states who are opposed to this deal and state its position publicly".