TD calls on govt to fund pilot hot meals scheme for rural schools

Independent Ireland leader, Michael Collins has called on the government to urgently fund a pilot scheme to deliver hot meals to rural schools.

Deputy Collins believes that the government should use the existing Meals-on-Wheels network to deliver hot food to small schools that have been "left stranded" by the Department of Education's "poorly designed" meals programme.

He claims that the current system is not working for many rural communities, with small schools facing "impossible regulations" with no extra support.

The Cork South-West TD said: "Time and again, rural schools are being pushed to the wall by red tape and underfunding. The hot meals programme promised fairness, but instead it has unravelled into a scheme with more holes than help. Children in small schools are being left without meals, and that is unacceptable.

"Meals-on-Wheels are already out on the road every single day, delivering to elderly people across rural Ireland. They are certified, professional, and up to the highest standards.

"With government support, this service could also provide meals to schools on their routes. It would be one extra drop - stretching across generations, linking young and old, and making the best use of a service that already works," Deputy Collins added.

Deputy Collins also praised the work carried out by meals-on-wheels volunteers and staff.

He said: "They are a lifeline to thousands of elderly people, not only delivering food but tackling isolation and keeping communities connected.

Related Stories

"Extending their reach into schools would be a natural step, and with modest funding from government, it could make an immediate difference for children while strengthening the service for older people too.

"This is not complicated. Instead of pouring money into a scheme that generates waste and bureaucracy, government could back a pilot that is rooted in community, fairness, and common sense. It would give small schools the meals they deserve, protect rural communities, and support the elderly at the same time," the TD added.

Deputy Collins has confirmed that he will raise the proposal directly with the Minister for Education, Helen McEntee, and the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.