Heydon stresses need for 'assurances' in Mercosur deal as Govt to examine proposal

The government will be examining the European Commission's proposal to ratify the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement to see if it "provides any of the additional assurances required".

The commission has today (Wednesday, September 3) put forward its proposal.

The deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, signed in December, would create the world's biggest free trade zone, including over 700 million consumers.

The deal will require approval from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU before it can be ratified.

Along with the Tánaiste who has lead responsibility for trade policy, Minister Heydon said he has "actively engaged with both European Commission and with my counterpart ministers across the EU to voice Ireland’s concerns in relation to the EU-Mercosur agreement".

"We have repeatedly emphasised Ireland’s requirements for credible, legally-binding commitments on matters relating to trade and sustainable development, including climate, biodiversity, and deforestation protections," Minister Heydon said.

"The government also has concerns on the preferential access being given to Mercosur, if South American farmers are not subject to the same sustainable farming standards as our own farmers.

"We have repeatedly emphasised that beef in particular is a very sensitive sector which is vulnerable to negative impacts from the Mercosur agreement.

"We note the commission’s announcement of its proposed approach to ratification today.

"We will of course examine the proposal in detail to see if it provides any of the additional assurances required."

Pending that examination, the minister said that Ireland's position on the EU-Mercosur agreement "remains as clearly outlined" in the programme for government: "work with like-minded EU countries to stand up for Irish farmers and defend our interests in opposing the current Mercosur trade deal".

"The government will continue to engage with like-minded countries on these points," the minister added.

He said he will be in Copenhagen this weekend at the informal meeting of the AgriFish Council, and will meet again with his agriculture minister counterparts who share concerns on Mercosur.