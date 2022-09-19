Tirlán has announced its first milk price under its new branding, which was formerly Glanbia.

It will pay its milk suppliers a total of 57.58 c/L (including VAT) for August milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the July milk price.

The price consists of the following:

Base milk price for August of 51.08c/L (including VAT);

An Agri-Input Support Payment of 6c/L on all milk supplied in August, including volumes in Fixed Milk Price schemes;

A Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) on all milk supplied in 2022 to recognise specific sustainability actions being undertaken on farm.

Tirlán has said that the base price, Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Tirlán total price for August creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 62.43c/L (including VAT). This includes the Sustainability Action Payment and Agri-Input Support Payment.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said: “European dairy market prices continue at historic highs, while global milk flows remain weak.

“We are acutely conscious of the significant challenges across the supply chain due to inflationary pressures. The board will continue to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.”

Tirlán at Ploughing

John Murphy has encouraged milk suppliers and co-op members to visit the Tirlán team at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois this week.

Across the three days, Tirlán has said that there will be an opportunity to taste the dairy brand, Avonmore; meet a series of famous sports stars including Ireland rugby International and Tirlán ambassador, Tadhg Furlong; listen to technical seminars from the team or talk to the Tirlán co-op shares office staff; and, sign-up for the Sustainability Action Payment.

It will also have over €2,000 worth of prizes will be on offer at the stand.