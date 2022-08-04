Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating the theft of a quantity of diesel from machinery parked in a railway yard in Kilsheelan on the Tipperary-Waterford border.

In a statement on Facebook, An Garda Síochána Tipperary said:

“Gardaí in Kilsheelan are investigating theft of diesel from machinery parked overnight at the railway yard in Kilsheelan on the evening of August 2, into the morning of August 3, 2022.

“Any persons who may have noticed anything suspicious in Kilsheelan village on the night in question or have any information are asked to contact Gardai in Kilsheelan/Clonmel Garda Station at; 052 617 7640, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 66111.

“Gardaí would like to remind persons, where possible, to securely store all heavy goods vehicles containing large quantities of diesel when parked overnight.”

Gardaí offer farm security advice

Farm security is an often overlooked – but nonetheless important – aspect of daily life for farmers across the country.

Advertisement

However, it’s no harm to brush up on one’s levels of security and know what to look out for.

With this in mind, here are some tips courtesy of “Farm Security Crime Prevention Advice”, compiled by An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

First up, are a number of “dos” and “don’ts” recommended by the two organisations.

Do:

Make a record of vehicle make, colour and registration number of strangers when they call to your farm;

Note the general description of caller(s) height, accent, gait, nationality, hair colour, eye colour, tattoos, etc;

Contact your local Garda Station as soon as possible;

Mark all your property with your unique personal identification (ID);

Keep a record of serial numbers to cross reference;

Consider installing a tracking system on your equipment.

Meanwhile, farmers are urged not to do the following:

Buy machinery, trailers, tractors, quads, ride-on mowers, etc. from strangers; or

Pay cash for goods.

Farmers are urged to note that no receipt means no guarantee.