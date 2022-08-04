ABP has been awarded a total of 20 stars for 14 of its products at the prestigious annual 2022 Great Taste awards, which are run by the Guild of Fine Food in the UK.

Three of ABP’s dry aged beef products were recognised at the awards; its Dry Aged Striploin Steak and Dry Aged Carvery Rib were awarded two stars and its Dry Aged Rib Eye Steak was awarded one star.

ABP also received six two-star awards for a range of products including its Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Eye Steak, its specially selected Irish Black Angus Rib on the Bone, its Butchers Selection Fillet Steak, and its Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus Beef 3 Rib Roast.

The company was also awarded a further eight one-star awards across its range of beef products.

Dave O’Connell, European commercial director for ABP said:

“The consecutive award wins by ABP and our products at the Great Taste awards is a tremendous testament to the high quality of our beef products, which is a result of the hard work and dedication put forth by our employees and by our farmer suppliers.

“It is also extremely gratifying to be recognised once again at these awards for our dry aged beef products.

“The Great Taste awards are an internationally recognised stamp of excellence and our track record of achievement at this event is an incredible endorsement of our quality Irish beef that is enjoyed by consumers around the world.”