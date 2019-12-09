Tipperary farmer injured in bull attack

A farmer from north Co. Tipperary has been severely injured when he was involved in a bull attack.

The farmer – from Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary – suffered severe injuries from two of his bulls last Friday week, November 29.

It is understood the farmer was in the middle of his herd’s TB test and was taking the bulls to his cattle-handling facility when they turned and attacked him.

The farmer was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick following the attack and was placed in an induced coma.

A source in the locality confirmed to AgriLand that the farmer – aged in his fifties – suffered damage to his liver, lungs and kidneys during the incident.

While the farmer was badly injured in the ordeal, it is understood he is expected to make a full recovery.

Advertisement

Farmer in court using tractor ‘for social purposes’

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the UK, a farmer – who drove to a local public house in his tractor after work – has been hit with a fine and given eight points on his licence.

The sentence was handed down to the farmer when it was discovered he wasn’t insured to drive it for social purposes.

According to an article published in the local UK publication Chard and Illminster News, a police officer was on duty in the area when he spotted Joe Hare driving his Massey Ferguson tractor to the Cotley Inn and then later drove it home after having a drink.

The publication reported that the farmer was only insured to drive the vehicle for agricultural purposes and was not covered in his policy to drive the tractor for social use and, so, he was charged.

It was outlined in the publication that Hare – who is from Wellings Close – pleaded not guilty by post to using a tractor on an unclassified road in Cotley, Chard, on March 14 without insurance.

However, the 26-year-old farmer was found guilty following a trial held before Somerset Magistrates in his absence.