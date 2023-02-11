With fields now drying out, Teagasc is advising growers to survey all winter cereal crops as a matter of urgency.

Now is the time to assess autumn-drilled crops to see how they have emerged from the winter.

According to Teagasc, many have escaped the worst of the heavy rains last autumn and are relatively unscathed. However, others have lower plant numbers or bare patches.

Winter crops review

Critical decisions will have to be made before farmers order seed and fertiliser for the spring, given the cost of inputs this year relative to grain prices.

Some areas within fields may have to be either re-drilled or left fallow. Economics rather than pride need to be the main driver of the decision-making, according to Teagasc advisors.

Teagasc’s projected breakeven yield for combinable crops grown in 2022/2023 follows:

Winter wheat (9.2t/ha);

Spring wheat (7.5t/ha);

Winter barley (9.2t/ha);

Spring barley (6.9t/ha);

Malting barley (5.8t/ha);

Winter oats (7.6t/ha);

Spring oats (7.1t/ha).

The breakeven yield is that needed to cover variable costs for different crops this year.

These figures should be used to guide growers’ decisions over the coming weeks. Where crops are re-drilled, the costs that have already been incurred (e.g., seed and cultivation) need to be included in the calculations.

Where winter barley crops are thin or have low tiller numbers, growers should have a compound fertiliser ready to apply by late February, if conditions improve. This will help tiller survival.

There is no point in applying fertilisers if there is no growth or crops are waterlogged.

According to Teagasc, there is no panic in applying fertiliser to wheat or oats yet. For those few winter barley crops that still haven’t received a herbicide, grassweed control will now be very difficult, as most crops will be past the final application date for winter herbicides.

The only options for these are spring herbicides, which work best in warm conditions. However, growers should be aware that, where oilseed rape is due to follow the winter barley, they need to choose a herbicide that will not have a residual effect.

This is especially the case in a direct drill situation. All labels should be read carefully.

In wheat, there are still options for grassweed control, using the likes of Alister Flex, Pacifica Plus, Broadway Star or Monolith. Farmers should choose whichever option best suits their situation as each product has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Winter oat crops, for the most part, have had no herbicides applied yet. So, again, spring cereal herbicides will be the choice.

Growers should check labels for products that are approved for oats and use them when conditions are suitable.