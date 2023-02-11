The total number of calf registrations for the year to date has surpassed the 300,000 mark, with 313,898 calves registered thus far.

However, this figure is significantly behind 2022, when at this point in the year some 344,963 calves had been registered.

This makes this year’s figure, so far, 31,065 head behind this time last year, and this comes from a decrease in births from both suckler and dairy dams.

Calf registrations

A total of 124,270 calves were registered to dairy dams in the week ending February 10, which is 12,482 fewer than the same period in 2022, when some 136,752 calves were registered to dairy dams.

Overall, the number of calves registered to dairy dams stands at 262,824, which is 25,900 fewer than 2022 when the figure stood at 288,724 head.

The number of calves registered to beef dams is also down on 2022 figures, with 5,165 fewer calves registered so far this year.

Some 12,758 calves were registered to beef dams in the week ending February 10; this is 1,738 behind the same period in 2022 when 14,496 calves were registered.

The total number of beef calves registered in 2022 stands at 51,074, some 5,165 head behind 2022 when 56,239 head had been registered.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending February 2, 2023, and how many were registered in said week:

Dairy calf births: 262,864 (+124,270);

Beef calf births: 51,074 (+12,758);

Total births: 313,898 (+137,028).

Rumen development

During the calf-rearing period, offering calves a high-quality ration is vital for rumen development in young calves.

The introduction of a ration, water and a source of fibre are vital for rumen development.

A ration should be introduced from three days of age, and it should be kept fresh and changed daily.

The intakes of the calves will increase, but you should start with a handful and build them up to 1kg at weaning.

It is vital that once the ration and source of fibre has been introduced to the calves that they have access to water.