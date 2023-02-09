Calf ration plays a vital role in the development of a young calf, particularly for the development of their rumen.

At birth, calves are monogastric, which means they obtain all their nutrient requirements from milk or milk replacer.

During the calf-rearing process, the rumen develops and they become ruminants.

A vital part of rumen development is calves having access to concentrates, fibre and water.

Calves should have access to these from a young age, and should have access to water from day one.

Although they may not drink a lot, it is important that calves learn the behaviour.

Calf ration

A starter ration should be highly palatable, of high quality – while also being competitively priced.

The introduction of a concentrates to calves is important to ensure that rumen development occurs.

Concentrates should be introduced to calves from three days of age, should be kept fresh and changed daily.

The intake of calves will increase, but should start with small amounts first, around a handful or so/calf.

As mentioned, it is important that calves have access to water, especially when fibre and concentrates have been introduced to the diet.

Continue to increase the amount of concentrates fed to the calf up to a level of 1kg at weaning.

Calves should also have access to a source of fibre, such as hay or straw – most vets and nutritionist recommend straw.

Whether it is hay or straw it is important that is it not on the ground and in a rack. Calves eating their bedding should be avoided, as this may be an access point for bacteria to get in.

Coarse or pellet?

Research from Teagasc has determined that calves will eat coarse rations more willingly than a pelleted ration.

Calves fed coarse rations eat more, as it encourages more chewing and saliva secretion.

When selecting a ration for calves, some ingredient that should be included are flaked maize; rolled barley; peas; processed soya; beet pulp; linseed flakes; molasses; and a pelleted protein balancer.

Calves fed coarse rations have also been shown to have higher weight gains then those fed pellets and coarse rations have also been shown benefits in the growth of the muscle layers in the rumen wall.