A man who was seriously injured following an accident at the Kerry Group factory in Listowel, Co. Kerry has died in hospital.

Matt Foley, who was aged in his 60s, is believed to have suffered burn injuries while working at around 7.45p.m on Monday (February 6)

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at the dairy and food ingredients plant, which is operated by Kerry Dairy Ireland, a Kerry Group subdivision.

He was initially taken from the scene to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee and was later airlifted by the Shannon Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital for treatment. Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee, Co. Kerry

In an email to Kerry Group employees this afternoon, chief executive of Kerry Dairy Ireland, Pat Murphy confirmed that Matt Foley had sadly passed away in hospital following the tragic accident.

“Matt was a greatly valued member of our team, and his passing is a tremendous loss and shock to all of us.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Matt’s family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

“Our focus today is on supporting Matt’s family, our colleagues in Listowel and the wider Kerry Dairy Ireland team,” he said.

Murphy said that along with on-site support, help would be available to all staff through the company’s Independent Employee Assistance Programme.

The Kerry Dairy Ireland chief executive added that the company is supporting the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and other relevant authorities in their investigations.