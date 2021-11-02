The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has called on Bord Bia to recognise the carbon credentials of Irish-grown tillage crops in striving to combat climate change.

In a statement, the IGGG said that every avenue needs to be explored to help livestock, pig, and poultry farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

“A small step has been taken by Bord Bia of late to recognise the carbon footprint of imported soya in their carbon-footprint calculator, which we welcome.

“However, it only highlights the need to push this agenda further.”

The IGGG has posed this question to Bord Bia:

“How do you justify having native Irish grain on a par with imports from the likes of the Mercosur countries when it comes to farm audits, especially in a time when emissions now really matter?”

“A clear recognition must be given to fully traceable GMO-free Irish grain and legumes in order to give all Irish farmers a real positive and very doable option of reducing their carbon footprint on farm without, perhaps, resorting to cutting production.”

The IGGG added that Teagasc needs to provide information on the benefits of feeding native feed meal when it comes to a farmer’s carbon footprint.

According to the IGGG, Irish farmers who already feed native Irish meal get neither reward nor recognition when it comes to the carbon credit calculation for Bord Bia.

“The question why this is the case is becoming more relevant with every passing week where routes to reduce carbon emissions are needed more than ever for farmers.

Recent reports on the tillage sector from Tillage Industry Ireland, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, and Crops 2030 by the Teagasc Stakeholder Group show the potential benefits of the sector, the IGGG said.

“The AgClimatise document builds on those reports but steps now need to be taken rather than allowing dust settle on these reports. We must act on the recommendations put forward.”

Tillage sector facts

No tillage-only farmer can apply to be part of Origin Green. This must be addressed where the sector with the lowest carbon footprint is not promoted by the state body Bord Bia.

Ireland imports meal feed from up to 60 different countries, some of which have a carbon footprint 24 times that of native Irish meal feed.

Ireland imports, on average, two thirds of our meal feed requirements each year, much of which is genetically modified. With an adjustment of land use here in Ireland we potentially could offset a decent percentage of that figure and help reach absolute emission targets.

Ireland imports practically all our flour needs now. We feel this figure could potentially be halved with strategic investment and commitment from supermarkets flour mills and bakers in Ireland.

The potential of the drinks industry to expand significantly could offset the loss of export value that may materialise from the part cull of the national herd.

Information source: Irish Grain Growers Group





