Tillage farmers need to start thinking about how to manage buffer strips in accordance with the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan which is just around the corner.

That is the advice from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

CAP’s new ‘green architecture’ approach means there are three core elements that tillage farmers need to be aware of and these are conditionality, pillar 1 eco schemes and pillar 2 climate and environment-related interventions.

In relation to conditionality CAP payments will be linked to a list of statutory requirements that farmers must be able to deliver on.

These will consist of Statutory Management Requirements (SMRs) and standards for the maintenance of land in Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAECs).

The question many tillage farmers are now asking is how should buffer be managed in the next CAP?

Michael Moloney from DAFM provided some answers to these questions on a recent Tillage Edge podcast.

He started off by outlining that buffer strips will increase from their current two-metre width to three metres.

Moloney said: “This will take effect under the new GAEC 4 regulation. The new nitrates’ regulations will also be brought into line with this requirement.

“Three metres will be the new buffer zone width adjacent to water courses for features visible on a 1:5,000 scale map.”

The conditionality measures embedded with the new CAP national plan will also have implications for late harvested crops, such as potatoes.

Moloney added: “These would include vegetable crops, harvested after 15 September.

Sugar beet, fodder beet, maize, beans, later harvested cereals and main crop potatoes would also be impacted by a new regulation requiring the establishment of a six-metre buffer.

“Again, these will be put in place to protect water courses.”

According to Moloney, the buffer strip criteria are entirely separate to measures contained within the likes of the new ACRES scheme.

He said all Pillar 2 measures go beyond the “base line”, which meets the criteria set down for the purposes of conditionality.

“The objective of schemes, such as ACRES, is that farmers are going beyond that. Advertisement ” If a three-metre buffer strip is already in place, ACRES will pay for ground that is taken out of production in addition to that.

“So if a farmer growing potatoes or a late harvested crop is also applying for ACRES, he will have to go beyond the six-metre buffer zone width required for conditionality to get the additional money,” Moloney explained.

But he stressed that this relates to land that “is directly adjacent to a water course.”

Moloney also outlined the impact of the recent wet weather and the effect this has had on farmers’ ability to complete stubble cultivation work.

“Where inspections take place, we will take each case on its individual merit,” he said.

“ If, for example, a farmer had started to plough but, subsequently, had to stop all field work because of the heavy rain, we will look for mitigating circumstances that would reflect the grower’s intention to actually establish a green cover crop.

“The purchase of seed would be one of these factors. However, in the case of farmers who went out and ploughed their entire arable area and left it at that, it might be a lot harder for them to argue their case,” Moloney said.