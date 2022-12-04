Much talk has centred around the genotyped ram action that must be carried out in the upcoming Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Applicants to the scheme must complete the genotyped ram action once in the first three years of the scheme. Furthermore, for flocks with a reference number in excess of 150 ewes, this action must be completed twice over the lifetime of the scheme.

There are some differences for lowland and hill flocks, as Agriland highlighted last week, to the genotype ram action in the SIS when it comes to purchasing a ram for the scheme.

To recap, lowland flocks must purchase a ram that has four or five stars on the replacement or terminal index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase, and be a type one, two or three for scrapie. Four of five-type scrapie genotyped rams will not qualify.

For hill flocks, if the ram is a Scottish Blackface-type sheep or a Cheviot, the ram only needs to be DNA sire-verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for scrapie at the time of purchase.

However, a hill flock isn’t limited to buying thetypical hill breeds listed above. They can also buy a lowland-bred ram if they so wish, but it must meet the same criteria that lowland flocks have to meet.

In summary, if you are referenced as a hill flock you aren’t limited to your choice of breed of ram, which some farmers had queries about, as long as the certain criteria are met to satisfy the requirements of the scheme.