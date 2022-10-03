The Massey Ferguson legacy stretches back 175 years, a figure always worth celebrating, and when the party is combined with raising money for cancer services in Co. Kerry then no further excuse is needed.
In this case, the party – Threshing Cancer – was hosted by Brendan Ferris of Beaufort, Co. Kerry, who is both an enthusiastic tractor collector and a raiser of funds for good causes surrounding cancer care and cure.
Backing all cancer causes
On the day, there was a tremendous turnout of visitors with at least €30,000 being raised at the gate and more still to come at the time of writing.
Brendan has been instrumental in raising over €200,000 since his wife was diagnosed with cancer around 10 years ago. The money does not go to any one particular charity, but is, instead, distributed to both individuals and organisations who are deserving of funding.
Vintage tractor rallies are a regular method of fundraising on Brendan’s farm, which is situated along the banks of the River Fossa, west of Killarney.
Although the theme for this latest event was Massey Ferguson, there were plenty of other makes present, including a good smattering of German machines, with Deutz being particularly well represented.
Massey Ferguson’s galore
The day was for Massey Ferguson and a good selection turned up in the field. Although the numbers might have been a little down on what had been hoped for, the variety of machines present made up for it.
Never far from a Ford
Ford is another company with strong ties to Ireland, with production of the Fordson starting in Co. Cork in 1919 and many farmers having stayed loyal to the brand over the years.
Green machines
Other than the Massey Ferguson red and Ford blue there were a number of other tractors of great interest that tended to be in green, although not all of them by any means.
Thanks for Cancer support
Brendan Ferris is naturally delighted with the result and would like to thank all those that helped in bringing this event together, as well as the visitors and sponsors alike for their support in making it such a success.