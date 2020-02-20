This week’s FarmLand: Ennis Mart, cover crops and Sinn Féin on farming

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns this evening, Thursday, February 20, for the fourth episode of its 2020 season.

This week’s show reflects on some of the biggest talking points in the farming community; plus we also find out what’s happening inside farm gates around the country.

Our reporter Charles O’Donnell travels to Ennis Mart, Co. Clare, to find out what the farmers in attendance had to say about last week’s announcement that Kepak’s beef processing facility – located outside Ennis – would be closing.

With proposals for a severe cut to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget being tabled at a European Council meeting in Brussels today, AgriLand also asked the farmers attending Ennis Mart what a cut to CAP payments would mean to the wider economy in Co. Clare.

Advertisement

In light of the surge in support for Sinn Fein in General Election 2020, AgriLand’s news editor Claire Mc Cormack asked Brian Stanley, the party’s spokesperson on agriculture, about Sinn Fein’s agricultural policies and its plans for the beef sector.

And finally, AgriLand’s technical tillage journalist, Siobhan Walsh, travelled to Maynooth, Co. Kildare, and met with agronomist Robbie Byrne to see how cover crops can protect and improve your soil.

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.