Offaly takes Glanbia’s Grain Supplier of the Year Award

Ross and Alison Hendy of Cloncrane Farm have taken the coveted title of the Glanbia Ireland 2019 Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2019.

The Hendy’s who are from Clonbollogue, outside Tullamore in Co. Offaly, were chosen from 10 finalists and the winner was announced at an event held in Kilkenny today, February 20.

Chairperson of Glanbia, Martin Keane, congratulated the suppliers whose excellence and attention to detail were recognised at the ceremony.

“Grain farmers have had to contend with difficult weather conditions in recent years, and 2019 was no different. Yet, despite this, our award winners have continued to set high standards for others to follow.

It is clear that the production of high-quality grains continues to be of paramount importance to our growers.

The Hendy family operate a plough-based system on loamy to heavy clay and have a rotation which includes winter wheat, winter barley, winters oats and grass.

The Hendy family were the winner of the food-grade oats category and went on to win the overall award.

Their Barra oats averaged a KPH value of over 60 and came in at a moisture content of 16.3%.

In a statement, Glanbia Ireland commented: “It is the attention to detail and the pride that Ross Hendy takes in his family’s work on the farm which made him stand out as the overall winner.

Advertisement

“Producing quality, high-yielding crops that leave a margin is of keen importance on the Hendy farm. A strong soil health and fertility programme is followed on the farm.”

There were a total of 10 finalists across different categories of barley, wheat and oats.

Glanbia Grain Awards – category winners 2019: Contracted winter (Cassia) feed barley – Michael Garry , Ballylevin House, Ballylevin, Killeigh, Co. Offaly;

, Ballylevin House, Ballylevin, Killeigh, Co. Offaly; Malting barley – Patrick and Majella Cummins – Horeswood, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford;

– Horeswood, Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford; Green feed barley – Delahunt Brothers , Ballinaclough, Wicklow;

, Ballinaclough, Wicklow; Dried feed barley – Quigley Agri Contracting Ltd , Kildangan, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare;

, Kildangan, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare; Seed barley – Patrick J Hoynes , Carrigloney, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny;

, Carrigloney, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny; Green feed wheat – Joseph O’Donoghue , Glasmerry House, Herbertstown, Stamullen, Co. Meath;

, Glasmerry House, Herbertstown, Stamullen, Co. Meath; Dried feed wheat – Mervyn McCann , Bert, Athy, Co. Kildare;

, Bert, Athy, Co. Kildare; Seed wheat – John Conroy , Ballymacken Farm Ltd, Ballymacken, Portlaoise, Co. Laois;

, Ballymacken Farm Ltd, Ballymacken, Portlaoise, Co. Laois; Food-grade oats – Ross and Alison Hendy , Cloncrane Farm Ltd, Cloncrane, Clonbullogue, Tullamore, Co. Offaly;

, Cloncrane Farm Ltd, Cloncrane, Clonbullogue, Tullamore, Co. Offaly; Green feed oats – Niall O’Connell, Grangebarry, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

Investment in native Irish grains

Speaking on Glanbia Ireland’s investment in native grains, director of ingredients Aoife Murphy stated: “We are continuously looking at new opportunities to add value to grain and increase the premiums paid to growers for specific grains.

The state-of-the-art food grade facility in Portlaoise has played a key role in producing a high quality and traceable product that offers a strong premium.

“Looking to the future, our new €15 million research and development centre in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, will increase our capabilities, utilise synergies across the business and allow us to bring new products to the marketplace.”

Glanbia Ireland is the largest buyer and user of native Irish grains. Our total grain intake for 2019 stood at 205,000t, almost 60,000t or 40% ahead of the previous year.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland will purchase in excess of 80,000t of dried grain from the 2019 harvest.