16ac residential farm for sale…with the option to purchase 37ac more

Abbey Property is currently offering for sale this circa 16ac residential farm, with a slatted shed and outbuildings, and a four-bedroom house.

Not only this, but there is the option to further purchase 37ac in two blocks if required.

The property is located at Cattan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Price is on application.

4 lots to farm

According to the estate agents: “This property offers the new owners an opportunity to purchase a lovely country home and, also, if required, up to circa 53ac of farmland, outbuildings and a slatted shed.”

The property can be sold in various lots: No 1: House on 1ac;

No 2: House on 16ac with a slatted shed and outbuildings;

No 3: House on 31ac with a slatted shed and outbuildings;

No 4 (the entire): House on circa 53ac with a slatted shed and outbuildings.

Moreover, the two-storey country home is in “very good condition”.

The interior comprises: a sitting room; a living room; a large room; a kitchen / dining room; a large bright kitchen; a utility room; an additional large utility room; a WC; four bedrooms; a family bathroom; and a large double garage.

Additional features include dual heating with an oil boiler and oil range, mains water and also a drilled water supply,

Further information on the property can be found online.