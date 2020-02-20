Letter to the editor: ‘You won’t see a happier greyhound than one that has just finished a race’

I think it is necessary to give some balance following the letter you published slating the greyhound industry on Tuesday [February 18, 2020].

I know nowadays that people love to be outraged. Negative and dramatic headlines get more clicks than factual stories, but let’s be realistic and talk facts.

The greyhound industry is not just some group of blood-thirsty thugs, like some outlets would have you think. There are plenty of good people involved in it. It is very important to rural Ireland.

I can vouch for that; I’m not from a greyhound background at all, but just got to love the breed by chance when I visited a track some years ago.

Since then, I have met some wonderful people…and wonderful dogs – both fast and slow. There are three in my sitting room as I type.

The narrative that the industry relies on the often-mentioned €16 million funding just doesn’t fly. Jim Power – the well-respected economist – found that the industry contributes over €300 million to the economy.

Contribution to the economy

The €16 million of funding is generated by a betting levy that is placed on bookmakers. Furthermore, nearly €13 million in tax is paid by people who are employed in the industry.

If the industry were to close, well over 5,000 extra people would be queuing up in post offices throughout the country next week.

Role of coursing

Coursing, like any sport involving animals, will have people who like it and people who don’t. That’s fair enough; everyone is entitled to their opinion. One thing is for certain, however. Nobody in this country does more – on the ground – for the welfare and care of the Irish hare than the working members of coursing clubs.

They are out day and night – all year round in all weather conditions making sure the habitats are in the best possible condition…and making sure that no illegal poachers are hunting them.

The hare

The hare is a beautiful creature. It has 360° vision. It’s fast; being chased is nothing new for this prey animal – it’s fast for a reason. Thousands of years of being hunted by predators in the wild has made it the wonderful animal that it is.

There would certainly be a lot fewer hares on this island without coursing clubs. Look what happened to the hare population in the UK after coursing was banned.

I think that illegal poachers, that actually kill the hare, rather than coursing clubs should be targeted.

Coursing clubs vaccinate and release very close to 100% of the hares that are ‘netted’ after coursing. This is done under the supervision of a veterinarian and a wildlife ranger.

I was just as horrified as anyone to see some of what the RTÉ programme showed, but it was completely one-sided. I honestly haven’t ever seen such people or such happenings during my time in the industry.

One dog put down unnecessarily is one too many, but claims were made that thousands are ‘slaughtered’ each year. Given the numbers being bred annually, I don’t even see how it’s possible.

Of the apparent ‘thousands’, I would personally be accountable for 11 – even though they’re actually on sofas throughout Europe and America.

Some changes needed

Some changes are required; a very small minority needs to be ousted. A traceability system – similar to that which the Department of Agriculture uses to track cattle movements – is needed.

The reality is that there is money to be made from stoking people’s outrage. Just look at the groups driving these agendas – the first thing you see is a ‘donate’ button.

I would advise anyone to form their own view, but not from behind a screen. Go to a track or a coursing event; don’t just adopt other people’s opinions or base your own on decades-old footage within an agenda-driven documentary.

Some things are best seen with your own two eyes. What you’ll see in a greyhound is a breed of dog that is truly amazing. You won’t see a happier greyhound than one that has just finished a race.

From Ed Fisher, Co. Carlow