Providing cows with a dry period is vital, to allow them to regenerate udder tissue after completing a lactation.

Cows are typically offered 60 days dry, but there are a number of potential reasons as to why cows could be given a longer dry period.

Many cows will only require the 60 days dry to be in good condition ahead of calving next spring.

Dry period

A dry period offers an opportunity to cure any infections that may be present in a cow’s udder, and are showing up as a cell count issues.

When drying-off this winter, cows can be given an antibiotic tube to help cure the infection.

Ideally, you should identify the bacteria causing the infection and use a dry-cow tube to work against that particular bacteria.

Ensuring that cows are in the correct body condition score (BCS) is important, as it helps to prevent issues post-calving.

Extension

There are a number of reasons as to why some animals will be offered an extended dry period.

Many first lactation cows will be given extra time dry; as during their first lactation, they may have struggled to build/maintain condition.

There may also be cows that are in too low of a BCS, and need to build extra condition ahead of calving – these animals are often offered an extended dry period.

Cows that suffered with lameness or other issues are sometimes given more time dry, to help with their recovery.

Although there are a number of reasons to extend the length of the dry period, shortening it is not advised.

In a situation where a cow is over-conditioned, you should not milk her.

Instead you should consult with your vet about options for this cow, and implement methods to help prevent issues around calving.