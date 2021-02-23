The Calf Show – episode 2: Calf feeding and maintaining hygiene

Following on from our first episode of ‘The Calf Show’ series which was broadcast yesterday (Monday, February 22) – the second programme in the series will be broadcast this evening, again at 7:30pm, and will focus on calf feeding and hygiene.

During the discussion, the panellists will be speaking about the levels of milk replacer that calves need to be getting this spring. Alongside this, we take a look at maintaining good hygiene and biosecurity levels on farms.

Tuesday’s panel will include Rebecca O’Sullivan from Volac, James Fitzgerald from Teagasc and Irvine Allen, a Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef participant.

All of ‘The Calf Show’ episodes will be broadcast on AgriLand’s YouTube channel and across social media.

Advertisement

‘The Calf Show’ Series

In the third programme, which will air tomorrow, Wednesday (February 24), at 7:30pm, AgriLand will focus the discussion on the health of your herd and the vaccination plan for calves this spring.

The final in ‘The Calf Show’ series will take place on Thursday (February 25) at 7:30pm, where the discussion will focus on preparing calves for weaning and turnout.