The Calf Show - Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef Series
The Calf Show – episode 2: Calf feeding and maintaining hygiene
Following on from our first episode of ‘The Calf Show’ series which was broadcast yesterday (Monday, February 22) – the second programme in the series will be broadcast this evening, again at 7:30pm, and will focus on calf feeding and hygiene.
Tuesday’s panel will include Rebecca O’Sullivan from Volac, James Fitzgerald from Teagasc and Irvine Allen, a Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef participant.
All of ‘The Calf Show’ episodes will be broadcast on AgriLand’s YouTube channel and across social media.
‘The Calf Show’ Series
In the third programme, which will air tomorrow, Wednesday (February 24), at 7:30pm, AgriLand will focus the discussion on the health of your herd and the vaccination plan for calves this spring.
The idea of the Teagasc Green Acres Calf To Beef Programme is to share information from participating farms with beef producers across the country to help farmers improve the performance of their business.