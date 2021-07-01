A teenager has died following a quad-bike accident on a farm in North Tipperary.

Sixteen-year-old, Patrick McKeogh, was involved in a serious quad-bike accident on Monday morning, June 28, on the family farm located at Inchadrinagh, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and Patrick was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

Sadly, he died earlier today (July 1).

His body has now been removed to the morgue in UHL where a post-mortem will be conducted.

The scene is currently preserved, the Health and Safety Authority has been notified, and an investigation is underway.

Vet dies in quad-bike collision

Last month, a well-known veterinary surgeon was killed following a two-vehicle crash involving a quad bike and a car in Co. Antrim.

Wilson Kennedy qualified as a vet at Glasgow University in 1975 and went on to become a founder of Clare Veterinary Group just five years later.

Aside from working in the practice, he enjoyed farming and kept his own flock of Texel sheep.

Among tributes paid, Clare Vets said: “Mr. Kennedy was well known within the community and will be sorely missed by the practice, our clients and the animals that he faithfully served over the years.”