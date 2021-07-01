The prohibition of quads and scramblers on public roads, and other public spaces, is a step closer as the Oireachtas Transport Committee commenced pre-legislative scrutiny of the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2019.

Legislation introduced under the new bill will see quads and scramblers prohibited on public or private land, except in cases where there is permission from the landowner.

And their use in places such as parks, green areas, waste ground and beaches will also become an offence.

However, using these vehicles on private lands, such as farms, or for legitimate sport will not be impacted, the Department of Transport has confirmed.

Speaking to the Committee, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said:



“When these vehicles are used on roads they are subject to a range of road-traffic law, and the Gardaí have powers to deal with them.”

However, the difficulty arises when these quads and scramblers are used in other places such as parks and amenities.

“At best, the anti-social use of these vehicles ruins the enjoyment of public amenities for everyone else, but at worst it risks causing death or serious injury,” he added.

The issue of scramblers, he said, crosses a number of government departments and needs to be addressed on a number of fronts.

“A group of key stakeholders have been looking at this under the leadership of the Department of Justice. This group has looked in detail at how to address the problem, and one element is legislation, which will come within the remit of my department.

“As a result of our discussions, we will be bringing forth proposals to assist the Gardaí in addressing this problem, which has been a menace for far too long.

Advertisement

Under proposed legislation, in addition to the banning of vehicles in specified locations, the Gardaí will have the power to detain and dispose of vehicles that have been involved in breaking the law.

They will also have power to enter premises and seize such vehicles.