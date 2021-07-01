Calves which are believed to have been stolen from land in Co. Sligo earlier this week have been returned to their owner’s farm, it has been confirmed.

Owner of the animals, Sligo dairy farmer and agricultural consultant Frank Brennan, took to social media to express his relief at getting his animals back.

The four stolen animals were part of a group of 11 calves which were on an out-farm in Chaffpool, near Tubbercurry, and were discovered to be missing last Sunday morning (June 27).

It is believed that the animals were taken overnight between Saturday and Sunday, with no traces of having broken out of their field. All neighbouring lands had been searched, the farmer said, and Gardaí were confident the animals had been stolen.

However, on Monday evening (June 28), Frank had a “huge update”, stating:

“As of the past half hour, the four calves have been returned to the farm. They’re weary and hungry but they’re alive.

” I want to say a huge thanks to everybody again who shared the post and kept the pressure up for their safe return and to the Gardaí for their work and assistance and to neighbours and friends for keeping an eye out.

Advertisement

“Many thanks again and all’s well that ends well,” Frank said.

The farmer also had an update on a Mayo farmer who also had four Friesian heifers taken, adding:

The farmer whose animals were taken at Claremorris rang me to say his heifers were returned today also.

“It seems we have crooks suffering from crises of conscience,” Frank wryly concluded.