Teagasc’s series of Forestry Advisory Clinics start this week

A nationwide series of “personalised Forestry Advisory Clinics” – organised by Teagasc will begin today, Monday, January 20.

According to a statement from Teagasc, the clinics aim to “promote the establishment of forestry as a sustainable and rewarding land use on Irish farms”.

These clinics will be held in Teagasc offices around the country this week, from 10:00am to 4:00pm each day, where a one-to one consultation with an “experienced forestry adviser” can be arranged by appointment.

Commenting on the roll out of the clinics, Dr. Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said: “Landowners consider forestry for many reasons.

The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

Continuing, she added: “It is also a great opportunity for farmers to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes before establishing a forest.

“These Teagasc Forestry Clinics are an ideal opportunity to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

“A consultation with your Teagasc forestry advisor will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues including the following:”

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020

Available grants and premiums

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. BPS, GLAS, etc.

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment

How to apply and get the job done right first time

Harvesting and timber sales

Continuing, the Teagasc statement outlined that the forestry programme also offers landowners – who are not farming – the opportunity to avail of the same annual planting premiums as farmers.

Prior booking of a one-to-one forestry consultation is essential. To book your free consultation, click here for contact details.

Concluding, the statement stressed: “These clinics provide an ideal opportunity to get answers to your forestry questions.

For further details, visit: teagasc.ie.