Avail of a free one-to-one consultation with an experienced forestry advisor

The Forestry Programme offers landowners and existing forest owners many options in relation to forest establishment, with a range of attractive grants and annual premium categories available.

A land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions so Teagasc has organised a nationwide series of forestry clinics for people who are considering forestry, or who are existing forest owners.

Independent and objective advice

These clinics will be held between Monday, January 20, and Thursday, January 30, in Teagasc offices nationwide.

A consultation with a Teagasc forestry advisor will provide independent and objective advice, empowering you to make informed decisions on many relevant issues.

These include the following:

Opportunities for farmers and other landowners under the Forestry Programme 2014-2020;

Available grants and premiums;

Interaction with other farm schemes, e.g. the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), etc;

How forestry can improve farm income and the environment;

How to apply and get the job done right the first time;

Harvesting and timber sales.

Michael Owens, a dairy farmer from Castlecomer, recently harvested his two-and-a-half hectare forest which was originally planted by his late father 30 years ago. Hear his experience in the video (below).

Free consultation

These free one-to-one consultations with an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor require prior booking and will take place in Teagasc offices around the country.

Please bring maps and other relevant information on the day to optimise the advisory experience and outcome.

To book your free consultation and for details of the forestry clinics, visit: www.teagasc.ie; or simply click here