Mostly dry weather to prevail this week

This week’s weather is set to remain mostly dry with sunny spells and bright intervals, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, January 20, will start with frost and ice over the country and some mist or fog patches in areas. However, these will clear as the morning progresses.

Today will be dry with the best spells of sunshine being experienced in Leinster and Munster. However, conditions will be cloudier in Connacht and Ulster.

Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells over the southern half of the country and cloudier conditions further north.

Patchy drizzle will develop on the north coast towards morning. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from minus 2° to 4°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy. The best of any sunny spells will again be experienced in Munster and south Leinster, according to the national forecaster.

Light rain or drizzle will affect the northern half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range from 2° to 8°.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Some patchy drizzle and mist may develop in places.

According to the national forecaster, Thursday will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and mist may develop in some places with highest temperatures of 7° to 10° with mostly light southwest breezes.

Finally, on Thursday night, rain or drizzle will develop in the northwest and mover down over Connacht and Ulster.