‘Young people must engage in this election, get out and vote’ – Macra na Feirme

The announcement this week that a General Election will be held on February 8 has been “welcomed with open arms” by Macra na Feirme.

The rural youth organisation revealed that it looks forward to the opportunity to ensure rural young people and young farmers are properly represented in the next Daíl.

Registration

All young people are encouraged to check whether they are registered to vote at www.checktheregister.ie. Those who are not are advised to contact their local County Councils.

“Voting is important to ensure that the concerns and voices of our members, rural young people and young farmers are heard,” said Thomas Duffy, Macra na Feirme National President.

Each election, young people are encouraged to exercise their democratic rights. It is one of the most fundamental rights that citizens have.

Duffy concluded by saying that the “youth are the future”. He added: “It’s important not only our members but all young people have their say on the upcoming General Election and get out and vote.”

Warning about election posters

In other election-related news, ESB Networks has issued a statement reminding all groups and parties involved in the upcoming General Election that the erection of posters on ESB electricity poles “is strictly prohibited”.

The safety notice is aimed at all groups and parties involved in the upcoming General Election and explains that it “poses a serious safety risk to ESB Networks staff, contractors and members of the public”.

The statement from ESB Networks outlined that “dangerous situations” have been created in the past by individuals or parties erecting posters on electricity poles.

The statement warned that posters erected on electricity poles will be removed by ESB Networks and the costs incurred may be recovered from the respective parties and groups involved.