Election posters: A blight on our landscape, but are they dangerous?

In a rather interesting development, an appeal has been issued to those contesting the upcoming General Election by Mayo County Council’s road safety office.

When erecting election posters and placing mobile advertisement boards, candidates are asked to consider whether these posters cause an obstruction or danger.

In particular, Mayo County Council has urged candidates not to hang posters from bridges, as they could become loose and fall onto fast-moving traffic.

“We can appreciate that candidates need to get their posters out there and in the best possible areas but, by placing them in these areas, this can lead to problems for road users,” said Noel Gibbons, road safety officer, Mayo County Council.

Signs that should not be obscured are those relating to speed limits, junction warnings, road works and directions.

“Vision impairment, obstruction and distraction are huge problems for road users which could lead to a collision,” Gibbons continued.

Advertisement

He revealed that Mayo County Council has received complaints in the past about election posters obscuring road traffic signs. He explained: “If people cannot see these signs then that compromises road safety.

Nothing should distract the attention of drivers or interfere with their line of sight. This is potentially very dangerous.

“The signage on our roads, whether put there by Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII), local authorities, the Gardaí or construction and road repair teams, is there to help motorists stay safe,” he concluded.

Mayo County Council also reminds candidates that posters must be removed within the statutory seven-day period after polling. All unsightly cable ties should be removed also.