Teagasc’s income remained static in 2017 – report

The level of income in Teagasc last year remained on par with 2016 figures, according to Teagasc’s Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Excluding the net deferred funding for pensions, income in 2017 amounted to €187 million.

Published this morning, the report outlined that there was an increase of €1.6 million in grant-in-aid compared to 2016.

Knowledge Transfer (KT) income decreased by €1.8 million (7%);

Research income increased by €1.4 million (5%);

There was an increase of €0.9 million in livestock trading income;

There was an increase of €0.6 million in other farm operations income. Changes in income:

Speaking at the publication of the Teagasc Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2017, chairman of the Teagasc Authority Dr. Noel Cawley said: “Teagasc’s research, advisory and education activities continued to support the development of the agri-food sector last year.

“2017 was a generally good year for farmers, with average farm incomes – as measured by the Teagasc National Farm Survey – increasing on the previous year.

“This was mostly driven by improvements in dairy farm income, while income on tillage farms also increased. Unfortunately, this has been followed in 2018 with all farming sectors facing weather-related difficulties in the spring and again in the summer.”

Meanwhile, the director of Teagasc, Prof. Gerry Boyle, added: “The expansion of the Irish dairy industry over the last three years has been of significant financial benefit to Irish family farms, the wider rural economy and the national economy.”

Highlights

During 2017, Teagasc embarked on a number of new initiatives, including: Designating €8.8 million of exchequer funding for a new Food Innovation Hub based in Teagasc Moorepark; launching a new sustainability support and advisory programme to achieve improvements in water quality; and launching the Grass10 campaign.

As well as this, Meat Technology Ireland (MTI) – an €8.1 million research programme that will run for five years – was launched.

Co-funded by Enterprise Ireland alongside nine beef and sheep processing companies, the programme will be hosted at Teagasc’s Ashtown food research centre and at other partner research organisations.

Major events

The report noted that three major Teagasc open days took place in the summer of 2017.

These included: The Teagasc Dairy Open Day in Moorepark; the Crops and Cultivation Open Day at Teagasc Oakpark; and the Sheep Technology Open Day in Teagasc Athenry.

Activities

Advisory services were reportedly provided by Teagasc advisors to 43,450 farmer clients last year. Furthermore, 11,800 farmers participated in discussion groups facilitated by Teagasc.

Continuing, the report outlined that 11,200 farmers used Teagasc’s online nutrient management planning (NMP) tool to complete plans in 2017.

Services relating to the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) were provided to 15,000 farmer clients through the national co-op Farm Relief Services, the report added.