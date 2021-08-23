Teagasc has extended its condolences to the family of man who was killed in a collision on the M6 motorway in Co. Galway last Thursday (August 19), as he had just taken up a research position with the organisation before his tragic death.

Karzan Sabah D. Ahmed, his wife Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old daughter Lena died in the crash involving three cars at Poolboy, near Ballinasloe last Thursday evening.

A fourth person in a second car also died in the collision and a fifth person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Karzan had recently submitted his thesis to NUI Galway to complete his PhD studies and had taken up a job with Teagasc in Co. Carlow.

On the evening of the tragic collision, 37-year-old Karzan and is family, who were Kurdish and had been living in Galway city, were believed to en route back to Galway after a trip to view new accommodation in Carlow. Karzan, his wife Shahen and their daughter Lena Image: Kurdish Irish Society

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Teagasc role

In a statement to Agriland, Teagasc said: “It is with deep sadness that Teagasc learnt of the very sad passing of our colleague Karzan Sabah D. Ahmed.

“Karzan, along with his wife Shahen and daughter Lena, [died] in a tragic accident on the M6 last Thursday evening.

“After completing his PhD in Environmental Science in a joint NUI Galway – Teagasc FarmEcos project, Karzan commenced a research position in Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow on the BioCrops Project.”

The statement continues: “Although Karzan had only recently started working with us, he had already impressed everyone who met him with his enthusiasm, work ethic and friendly demeanour.

“A skilled entomologist with extensive experience in Iraq, UK and Ireland, Karzan had already published widely, and it was clear he was going to make a significant contribution and achieve his goals.”

Tragedy for Kurdish community

The tragic passing of Karzan and his wife and child has sent shockwaves through the Kurdish community in Ireland and his home region of Kurdistan.

It’s understood the young family’s bodies will be repatriated to their home country in the coming days.

Teagasc added: “At this time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Karzan and Shahen’s families in Iraq and their extended network of friends in the Irish Kurdish community.

“We are compiling a book of condolence from Teagasc colleagues to pass onto the family. At a later stage in the year a memorial service will be held in NUI Galway,” the statement concluded.