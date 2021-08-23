The Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association’s (IZSA’s) premier show and sale at Tullamore Mart on Saturday (August 21), witnessed a breed-record price for a ram lamb that sold for €3,700.

The “smart-looking” ram lamb – Lot 14, a consignment from the Allstar Flock of Jimmy and Maria Smyth, “Allstar Jackpot” – who had earlier been awarded reserve male champion after winning the ram lamb class, was met with a flurry of bids when he entered the ring, with the hammer finally falling at €3,700. Video credit: Irish Zwartbles Suzanna Crampton

Quality rams were met with a very strong trade; the male champion, Woodfield Hulk from the Woodfield Flock sold for €770 and Oakvale Jeremy from the Oakvale Flock, sold for €1,020.

The female section was also met with a very brisk trade, the association added. The top-priced female went to the overall champion of the show, Brackvale Jager, from the flock of Denise Rafferty and sold for €980 – which also set a new breed-record price for a female sold at an official sale in Ireland.

She was closely followed by Allstar Helen, a shearling ewe, who won reserve female champion at the presale show. She was presented by Paul Conroy of the Twilight Blaze Flock and sold for €920.

The second prize winner of the shearling class, Finn Valley Harmony, sold for €880.

Advertisement

A “great selection of females” on the day saw shearling prices range from €590 up to €920 and ewe lambs ranged from €270 up to €980.

Rams witnessed a 90% clearance with an average of €715 achieved. Females had a 90% clearance with an average of €550.

A spokesperson for the society said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the sale, vendors and buyers alike and we wish all the buyers all the best with their purchases.

“We would also like to thank our inspector on the day, Cathal Walsh and our Judge, Mr. Noel Lally for doing a fantastic job.

“Finally, we would like to thank our sponsor, Man and Beast for being there on the day and for presenting our winners with their prizes.”