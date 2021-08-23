Improved factory prices for lambs last week, saw prices at marts rise up to as much as €4/head, according to mart managers Agriland spoke to.

Factory prices for lambs improved by up to 20c/kg last week and this improvement in prices filtered down into the mart trade.

Factory lamb prices ranged quite a bit around the country, but in general, traded anywhere from €115-118/head up to €132-135/head.

Prices above this have been seen for heavy lambs of butcher and wholesaler interest that generally sold from the €130/head mark up to €145-150/head.

Mart managers continue to note a good demand from farmers for nice store lambs. Forward stores continue to sell from €100/head up to €110-115/head.

Lighter stores have been selling, over the past week, anywhere from €75/head up to the €100/head mark. Nice quality lighter stores have made over €3.00/kg at some sales this past week.

Moving onto ewe lambs, prices again have been hitting highs of well over €3.00/kg and at Baltinglass Mart on Saturday a nice pen of Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 37kg sold for an impressive €159/head.

The general run of prices for ewe lambs weighing from as low as 30kg up to 50kg have been from just over the €100/head mark up to €150-160/head.

The cull ewe trade continues to remain firm, with top prices still breaking the €200/head mark on occasion.

Although, the general run of prices for those well-fleshed heavy ewes continues to range from €140/head up to €180/head.

Prices for hogget ewes at marts last week ranged from €140/head up to highs of €270-280/head.

Dowra Mart

Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Friday last (August 20) – which once again saw big numbers on offer, according to the mart’s manager, Terry McGovern.

On the day, the trade remained very strong with factory lambs dearer by €2-4/head.

Terry added that forward store lambs also met a very striking demand with a lot of customers both online and in the mart.

Ewe lambs made up to €140/head while factory lambs made from €110/head to a top of €139 with heavy butcher lambs making from €140/head to a top of €150/head.

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices:

Two at 55kg sold for €150/head or €2.73/kg:

11 at 56kg sold for €141/head or €2.52/kg;

Four at 48.5kg sold for €139.50/head or €2.88/kg;

Eight at 48kg sold for €137.50/head or €2.86/kg;

Three at 45kg sold for €134.50/head or €2.99/kg;

10 at 44.5kg sold for €129/head or €2.90/kg.

Sample ewe lamb prices:

Three at 40kg sold for €140/head or €3.50/kg;

22 at 33kg sold for €138/head or €4.18/kg;

10 at 38.5kg sold for €131/head or €3.40/kg;

Five at 39kg sold for €126/head or €3.23/kg;

10 at 37.5kg sold for €126/head or €3.36/kg;

Nine at 35.5kg sold for €125/head or €3.52/kg;

10 at 35kg sold for €119/head or €3.40/kg.

Sample store lamb prices: