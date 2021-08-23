Macra na Feirme will host a virtual meeting tonight (Monday, August 23) on the consultation process for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan (CSP).

The ‘CAP consultation evening’ will kick off at 7:30p.m.

“This is your opportunity to have your say on the the next CAP and what your future will look as a young farmer,” Macra said.

“All are welcome to express their views.”

One of the key issues for young farmers is the level of funding that has been agreed for them at EU level, which has been set at 3% of the Pillar I national envelope following negotiations between the EU council of agriculture ministers and the European Parliament.

Speaking in the wake of this agreement on CAP at the end of June by the institutions of the EU, Marca president John Keane argued that this figure indicated “a lack of ambition” to drive significant generational change.

Macra had called for 4% to be set aside for young farmers to persuade more to stay in and enter the sector. The organisation is now calling for the government here to top up this figure.

“The focus now shifts from Brussels to Dublin for young farmers.

“It is disappointing that the EU negotiations did not deliver the sought-after 4% of Pillar I payments; however, the Irish Department of Agriculture can exceed the now agreed 3% minimum of payments for young farmers,” Keane had said.

“The agreement now provides the opportunity for Dublin to deliver on the level of ambition that we need for Irish young farmers that Brussels has failed to deliver,” he had highlighted.

This issue is certain to drive discussion at tonight’s virtual meeting. Registration for the meeting can be found here.