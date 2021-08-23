Beef Plan Movement (BPM) is looking for significant steps to be taken before livestock farmers are asked to commit to another five-year suckler scheme.

The organisation believes there are two elements that are important in this regard.

The first is a significant subsidy that goes some way towards addressing the extra costs involved in suckling. BPM feels that this support measure needs to be in the region of €300/head.

In addition, the new scheme must deliver in terms of extra output that can be secured from the suckler cow, while also engendering confidence at farmer level.

CAP funding for suckler scheme

BPM feels these steps are necessary because a significant portion of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) money, which was initially earmarked to subsidise cheap food for the European consumer, is now being redirected into a new suckler scheme.

BPM chairman, Eamon Corley said: “It is now more important than ever to get it right.

“The star rating system must be independently verified. Up to this point the only validation that has taken place has been courtesy ICBF [Irish Cattle Breeding Federation] and to a lesser extent, by Teagasc.

“Teagasc cannot be considered independent given the amount of joint research they carry out with ICBF and the fact they were heavily involved in the design of the breeding indices.”

ICBF revamp

According to Corley, the board of ICBF must be revamped.

He continued: “When this board is entrusted with the task of devising and implementing a star rating system for suckler cows, it is very important that it is not unduly influenced by the dairy sector.

“For this reason, it is important that the board that is given responsibility for this task be made up of a majority of members from a suckler beef origin.”

BPM would also like to see a big shake up in the percentage importance allocated to different traits in any new star rating system, e.g. ease of fleshing, which BPM said would deliver significant savings in terms of the quantity of costly concentrates consumed.

Eamon Corley continued: “There should also be more emphasis placed on better conformation, growth rates and feed conversion rates. The Beef Plan Movement feel there is very little place for dairy genetics in suckler animals.

“While they agree that milk is important, there is more than enough milk available in suckler bred animals that also carry good conformation, growth and feed conversion traits.”

Meat eating quality

BPM has said that another trait that should be measured differently is meat eating quality.

The group said that a larger quantity of marbling, and meat that is less dense, are both considered advantageous in terms of taste.

“Both these traits are measurable and should be considered as a percentage of the index,” Corley added.

“Also, Ireland should consider the Australian model, where meat taste is considered.

“This entails the use of blind consumer taste panels. In contrast, the current Irish system employs a specialised panel, who would have a more refined taste preference than the general public.

“A new suckler support scheme is vital but star ratings must be independently verified,” Corley added.

“One of the biggest areas of complaint that farmers had dating back to the beef protests was how the star rating system had damaged their suckler cow herd.

“It will be important that a new star rating system is seen to improve beef genetics and profitability from the suckler herd,” he concluded.