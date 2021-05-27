A new suckler scheme is set to be brought in under the proposed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) National Strategic Plan for Ireland – with details of this scheme now brought to light.

Developed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for approval by the EU, the proposed scheme has been outlined to sector stakeholders in recent days.

The scheme will form a key part of the proposed CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) for Ireland, according to documents seen by Agriland.

Dubbed the “Suckler Carbon and Environment Measure”, the proposed new suckler scheme seeks to tick a number of boxes across the objectives of various initiatives, including Foodwise 2025, programme for government, CAP and AgClimatise.

These basically target an improvement in economic and environmental sustainability within the suckler sector, seeking to “recognise the challenges” beef farmers face through the next CAP, and contribute to climate change mitigation, adaption and sustainable energy.

More specifically, under AgClimatise, a set objective is to: “Genotype the entire national herd by 2030 to underpin the development of enhanced dairy and beef breeding programs that help achieve a reduction in our overall greenhouse gas output at a national level.

In terms of structure, the Department of Agriculture proposes two set measures within the scheme, with both operating on a five-year contract basis

Measure A: For participants who completed the entire duration of the previous Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) contract. The duration period refers to the original BDGP excluding the transitional period.

Measure B: For participants who were not previously in BDGP or where they were in BDGP did not complete the entire duration of the contract. The duration period refers to the original BDGP excluding the transitional period.

There will be four mandatory actions within the scheme. The actions are the same for Measure A and B but with different targets. All these four actions must be undertaken by the participant in each year of the contract.

Separately, there are three complementary actions, that participants can opt to select if they so wish. If they select one or both of these complementary actions, they must be undertaken in each year of the contract. The complementary actions are the same for Measure A and B. Mandatory Actions Action 1 Replacement strategy Action 2 Genotyping Action 3 Weighing Action 4 Data recording / carbon capture Complementary Actions Action 5 Meal feeding / vaccination Action 6 Forage quality Action 7 Faecal egg testing

According to the department proposals, targets will be based on a historical reference year which will provide a ceiling for payment – but there will be scope to reduce numbers without penalty.

Given the scale of farm deaths caused by livestock, every participant will be required to attend a half-day livestock handling course before the end of year two.

Where a participant is in the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme, they will only be entitled to this payment in one of the schemes only, the department warns.