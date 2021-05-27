A mart sale which was due to take place today (Thursday, May 27) at Kilkenny Co-op Livestock Mart has been postponed due to a breach in Covid-19 regulations at the mart.

As a result, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has suspended trading at the mart at present.

In a brief statement confirming the news last night (Wednesday, May 26), Kilkenny Co-op Livestock Mart said:

“Sale in Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, May 27, has been postponed.

“The Department of Agriculture has suspended trading due to a breach in Covid-19 regulations. We will keep everyone updated over the coming days.”

A similar situation took place at Delvin Mart, Co. Westmeath, back in March, when the mart had its licence suspended and a mart sale cancelled on Thursday, March 18 – but negotiations took place between mart personnel and Department of Agriculture officials on Wednesday, March 24, to resolve the situation.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said:

“Licences issued to marts by the department usually contain clear conditions, the breach of which can lead to suspension or revocation.”

These discussions ultimately bore fruit with the mart having its trading licence restored. Sales resumed at Delvin livestock mart on Thursday, April 1.