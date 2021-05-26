A driver was brought to a swift halt at a Garda checkpoint in Co. Kildare earlier today (Wednesday, May 26) after their vehicle was found to be driven on green diesel, according to An Garda Síochána.

The vehicle was one of 50 chosen for checking by Revenue officers today, Gardaí based in Co. Kildare said – with the result being a hefty fine for the driver in question.

A number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) were also issued on the day for a variety of offences.

Taking to social media, local Gardaí said:

“Our Roads Policing Unit Naas were out early this morning performing a multiagency checkpoint with officers from Revenue, Customs and Excise and Department of Social Protection.

Customs officers checked 50 vehicles – one road vehicle was being driven with green diesel – On the spot fine of €2,000 issued.

“Dept of Social Protection interacted with 129 persons in line with department legislation.

Advertisement

“Naas Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles for no road tax or insurance – eight FCPNs for various offences were also issued,” the Garda post concluded.

According to the Irish Revenue, green diesel, also known as marked gas oil (MGO), is diesel on which mineral oil tax at a reduced rate has been paid on condition that it is used only for purposes that qualify for that reduced rate, such as agriculture.

It is chemically marked and dyed green to deter misuse for purposes to which a higher rate of tax applies.

It is illegal to use marked gas oil or marked kerosene in road vehicles, the authority notes.

Where Revenue officers suspect or detect the presence of the fuel marker in a road vehicle, it is liable to seizure. The owner and/or driver are liable to prosecution.