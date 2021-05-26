Tribology is a term that has hardly registered with many people but it is a subject that is becoming ever more important in the design of modern machinery, especially engines.

It is the study of the interaction of moving parts within mechanical systems, including the role and effect of lubricants.

The main function of lubrication is still to reduce the friction between mechanical parts and so prevent the overheating of components. Another task is avoiding the build-up of residues on certain parts that have the potential to interfere with the operation of machines.

In diesel engines, the capture and eventual removal of combustion products, chiefly soot, is also an important role of oil.

Additives enhance the lubrication properties and help control acidity, while detergents keep the internal components clean.

Tribology maintains emissions standards

These requirements were once easily met, but the advent of emissions standards and tighter manufacturing tolerances, has required a new approach to the use of lubricants.

Manufacturers are now having to consider the lubricant as an integral part of engine design and not just something poured in afterwards to keep it running. Cummins ‘Structural’ diesel engine

Given these constraints, there is obviously a case for ensuring that the right oil is used throughout the life of a tractor and that it is changed at the correct intervals.

This not only reduces wear but will prolong the active life of emission reduction systems which may be sensitive to certain additives in the oil.

Advertisement

The detergent chemistry, in particular, is vital in ensuring emissions are kept in check.

McCormick plugs into database

McCormick has teamed up with Dutch company, Olyslager B.V., to provide an accurate and up-to-date guide to the lubricant requirements of its tractors.

The manufacturer is keen to emphasise the need to use the correct oil in modern machinery and this development will help ensure farmers get it right.

The company has called the new service ‘Oil Chooser’ and it allows owners of the company’s tractors to find the correct products to use in any particular McCormick model.

By entering the details of the machine, or even just its registration, a correct lubrication plan is generated.

Should the farmer have different makes of tractor, his local McCormick dealer can access Olyslager’s database to find the right oils for any particular model, irrespective of its brand.

The Dutch company was founded by Piet Olyslager, who was an avid collector of information on vehicles, be it brochures or technical specifications.

In 1950 he turned this interest into a business, and it has been furnishing reliable data and specifications to the automotive industry ever since.