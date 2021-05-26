UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is demonstrating its commitment to tackling carbon emissions from industrial clusters with the launch of a £20 million centre for research and innovation.

The Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC) is run by Professor Mercedes Maroto-Valer of Heriot-Watt University, and supported by funding through UKRI’s industrial decarbonisation challenge.

The centre will work in line with the government’s plans for a green industrial revolution, and will be tasked with identifying and researching opportunities to reduce costs, risks, timescales and emissions.

It will do so across clusters of energy-intensive industries that currently make a significant contribution to UK emissions.

The UKRI centre will build and provide evidence from the activities of the industrial clusters.

It will also analyse any impact or need for broader institutional reforms for the sector that could help decarbonisation plans work more effectively to meet net-zero and economic targets.

Dr. Bryony Livesey, challenge director for the industrial decarbonisation challenge, said:

“The introduction of the IDRIC concept shows the commitment to not only fund large scale decarbonisation efforts, but to make sure we continually learn from and adapt to their early results and challenges.

“By enabling the centre to build evidence on a range of areas from direct costs and emissions to skilled jobs and wider net-zero policy, we believe we are creating a more adaptive and responsible path for the UK’s big industry to take in order to remain at the forefront of a global low-carbon future.”