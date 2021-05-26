An appeal for information has been made in relation to the theft of a tractor from a farm in Co. Tyrone last week.

The appeal was made by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Friday night (May 21) in relation to a Fiat 110-90.

Taking to social media, PSNI officers based in the Fermanagh/Omagh division said:

“Tractor stolen from a farm in the Seskinore area yesterday [Thursday] evening, May 20.

“There have been potential sightings in the Fintona and Beragh areas a short time after the report. This vehicle may still be in the west Tyrone area.

“Make this too hot to handle, so please share widely. Any sightings please contact us urgently via 101 quoting reference 1753 of May 20, 2021.”

Advertisement

South of the Northern Ireland border, a trailer which had been stolen from a premises in Co. Mayo earlier this month has been returned to its rightful owners, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The trailer in question was stolen in an overnight raid on a property in Charlestown, near the county border with Co. Sligo, between Friday night and Saturday morning, May 7 and 8, before being recovered two weeks later.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer that occurred between [Friday and Saturday] May 7 and 8, 2021, at a property in Charlestown, Co. Mayo.

“It was recovered on Friday, May 21, 2021 and returned to its owner soon after.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.