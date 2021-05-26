Minister of State Pippa Hackett has visited a 10 and a half acre Iarnród Éireann site where 12,000 native trees are to be planted.

Under the Woodland Creation on Public Lands Scheme and with forestry company Veon, these trees will be planted adjacent to the railway line at Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

This scheme, which was launched in August 2020, aims to encourage public bodies to establish new native woodlands on suitable bare land.

Iarnród Éireann is the first state organisation to successfully engage with the scheme.

“They are demonstrating true climate leadership and the commitment of their management and staff show they take their corporate social responsibility seriously,” Minister Hackett said.

Suitable site identified for native trees

Iarnród Éireann engaged Veon to firstly analyse its available landbanks and select suitable sites for the scheme. The site at Carrick-on-Shannon was identified as suitable and Veon then helped Iarnród Éireann obtain the afforestation licence and devise the planting programme for the Co. Roscommon site.

Emer Bambrick, environmental executive with Iarnród Éireann said that the creation of this new woodland “will sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, help mitigate our transport emissions and enhance biodiversity which is a winning solution for all of us”.

Joe Codd, business development director of Veon said he is hopeful that other such organisations will follow suit over the coming months.

“This is really about demonstrating environmental leadership; and making the general public aware of how important the government and state organisations view the necessity to enhance our local environment and help sequester carbon dioxide,” he said.

“Biodiversity loss together with climate change are without doubt the biggest threats we face on the planet.”