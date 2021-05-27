Last Saturday (May 22), Lisduff Angus held its on-farm bull sale with bidding conducted through Ballyjamesduff Mart, facilitated by the MartEye platform.

Based in Virginia, Co. Cavan, Lisduff herd owner Leo McEnroe and his family have been breeding Angus cattle for over 70 years.

The Lisduff herd consists of 150 cows, with all bulls vaccinated for IBR (Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis), fertility tested and TB (tuberculosis) tested ahead of the sale.

The sale in previous years has attracted buyers from all over the Republic and Northern Ireland – with this year following the same trend.

Post sale comments

After the sale, Agriland spoke with John Telvin, mart manager at the Cavan-based mart, to gain some insight into the sale.

Commenting on the sale, John said: ”We had a very good trade for bulls with a mix of online and on-farm buyers.

“We had online customers as far away as Portugal, with a number of bulls being sold to Northern Ireland buyers.

”The top price of the day was €6,000 for lot 11, Lisduff Delboy V771; he was sold to a buyer from Northern Ireland.

”The 22 bulls on offer at the sale averaged over €4,000, with a 100% clearance,” he concluded.

Pics and prices

Some pictures and prices from the Lisduff Angus sale last Saturday – including top price of the day Lisduff Delboy V771. Lot 11: Lisduff Delboy V771 sold for €6,000

Lot 11: Lisduff Delboy V771 made the top price at the sale. The December 2019-born bull sired by Liss Buster S621 sold for €6,000. Lot 4: Lisduff Khaled sold for €5,200

Lot 4: Lisduff Khaled, a June 2019-born bull, sired by Liss Minter S590 sold for €5,200. Lot 6: Lisduff Duke V732 sold for €4,900

Lot 6: Lisduff Duke V732 is a June 2019-born bull, sired by Liss Minter S590 and sold for €4,900. Lot 14: Lisduff Lilly ED W780 sold for €4,500

Lot 14: Lisduff Lilly ED W780 is a January-2020 born bull, sired by Goulding Jim Dandy Et and sold for €4,500.